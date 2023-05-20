LawCall
Woman dead after falling from moving vehicle in McCalla

Pedestrian struck by vehicle
Pedestrian struck by vehicle(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is dead in Jefferson County after she fell from a moving vehicle Friday afternoon.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene at the 5800 block of Old Huntsville Road in McCalla along with medical personnel.

Deputies were initially called to investigate a report of a 36-year-old woman who had been struck by a minivan.

After deputies began their investigation, they realized a pedestrian was not stuck by a vehicle.

Evidence suggested to authorities that there had been a verbal altercation at the location between the deceased female and a second female. The second female then went to leave the residence with another person. As they attempted to leave, the deceased female jumped on the side of the moving vehicle. That’s when deputies say she lost her footing and fell from the vehicle, suffering significant head trauma.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

An investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives is ongoing surrounding the death.

The victim has not yet been identified by authorities.

