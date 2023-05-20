Two teens reported missing in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Calera and Pelham are asking for your help locating two girls they say have been missing since Thursday night and early Friday morning.

According to the Calera Police Department, Madeleine Bacik was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, May 18. She is 15 years old and 5′5″ tall. She was last seen in the 5000 block of Spring Creek Road in Calera.

If you’ve seen her or have any information, you’re asked to call the Calera Police Department at 205-668-3505 or Detective Malpica at 205-668-3848.

According to the Pelham Police Department, Madelyn Brooke Jackson was reported missing Friday morning by her parents. It is believed she left her home around 4:30 a.m. Friday, May 19. She is 14 years old and police say she may have a white Under Armor backpack with her.

If you’ve seen her or have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Cruz at 205-620-6550.

No other information is available, but we’re told the two girls may be together.

