LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ and ‘White Room,’ dies

Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the...
Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.

The London-based Brown died of cancer late Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

A poet who worked in the same circles as Allen Ginsberg and Spike Milligan, Brown was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream, a band he had formed with guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.

He also helped write the group’s song, “I Feel Fine,” and formed a songwriting partnership with Bruce after Cream broke up that lasted more than four decades.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 1 man killed, 2 others shot at birthday party in Kingston neighborhood
Dr. Harry Reeder, Senior Pastor at Briarwood, dies in Shelby Co. crash
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
Woman dead after falling from moving vehicle in McCalla
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Irondale PD investigating murder-suicide at apartment complex
Irondale PD investigating murder-suicide at apartment complex

Latest News

Bob Baffert, center, owner of Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure, walks near the...
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized on track after racing injury on Preakness undercard
A Texas family says their son died tragically just days before his high school graduation.
High school senior drowns days before graduation, family says
An outrider walks a horse on the track as horses work out ahead of the 148th running of the...
Preakness day arrives with horse racing in spotlight, Triple Crown still a possibility
2 teens missing from Shelby Co. found safe
UPDATE: Two teens reported missing in Shelby Co. found safe