Pelham and Calera participate in the law enforcement torch run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement agencies from across the state joined forces for the torch run for the Special Olympics.

The Pelham and Calera police departments helped carry the flame of hope to help honor some of the folks they serve and protect.

The Pelham Police Department named their portion of the run the Gomez Leg in memory of officer Juan Gomez, an energetic torch runner, who they lost to covid in 2021.

Pelham Chief Brent Sugg said, “With the loss of him, we are grateful that his wife and kids were here today to share this moment with us and to carry on his legacy of supporting the Special Olympics. I think its motivation for the other people here.”

The torch then made its way to Calera where members of the Pelham and Calera police department ran together.

LT. Mike Williams with Pelham PD said, “The best part about the runs, especially like we did a few minutes ago, were running past the schools and the kids were cheering us on. It just gives us a good since of hope.”

Police Chief David Hyche and LT. Mike Williams are the new co-directors of the law enforcement torch run for the state of Alabama.

“We really want to move it forward. Participation in recent years has waned off a bit and we want to rejuvenate and reenergize the law enforcement effort to support the run and the Special Olympics in the state of Alabama,” Hyche said.

After leaving Calera, the flame of hope made its way to Montgomery and finally ended in Troy for the opening of the Special Olympics state games.

