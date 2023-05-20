One week after announcing potential euthanization, Homewood animal clinic says nearly all dogs adopted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One week after being on the verge of euthanizing multiple dogs, Vulcan Park Animal Care Clinic said more than a dozen have now been adopted.

The clinic put out a code red last week, which means they have dogs on their euthanization list because of capacity. Officials tell WBRC that it was about 10 dogs on the code rest list, up for potential euthanization. The clinic takes in the strays from Homewood Police and have been seeing an increase in drop-off’s.

They normally see one to two animals each week from the city, but last month they were seeing four on some weeks. Clinic officials said they were also seeing less adoptions and were getting full with boarding, so they had to consider euthanization. But, before making that hard decision, they teamed up with Two by Two Animal Rescue and shared the post on Facebook.

“She posted it Thursday night,” Christy Ross with Vulcan Park Animal Care said. “I stayed up till midnight Thursday night, answering questions. By Friday, we adopted out seven animals. Then, Saturday, we adopted another eight more. Then Monday, three more, so a total of 18 animals.”

“The way the community responded was phenomenal,” Ross said. “Heart melting, just being able to save all of the animals. Being able to help them find forever homes and knowing they are going to have great lives. Not only did the ten off the code red list get expunged, but we had more animals that were downstairs get saved. Now, we only have four animals up for adoption in our facility.”

Vulcan Park Animal Clinic tells WBRC that someone also saw the Facebook post circulating online and offered to pay for ten adoptions for different families, and when he came in to pay, he ended up paying for 13 adoption fees for families.

