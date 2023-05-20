LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Oklahoma prisons locked down following unspecified incident in northeastern Oklahoma

FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.
FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMINY, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down all prisons statewide and canceled all visitations following an unspecified “incident” at a medium security prison in northeastern Oklahoma.

“A statewide lockdown was implemented after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy,” about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Tulsa, according to a statement Friday night.

Department spokesperson Kay Thompson said in an email Saturday that the incident is still under investigation and did not elaborate on the event.

The Dick Conner Correctional Center also has a minimum security prison on its grounds and houses about 1,200 inmates, according to the Department of Corrections website.

In September 2021, prisons statewide were locked down following what authorities said were gang-related attacks that injured several inmates at six of the department’s 21 prisons, including the Dick Conner Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Harry Reeder, Senior Pastor at Briarwood, dies in Shelby Co. crash
UPDATE: 1 man killed, 2 others shot at birthday party in Kingston neighborhood
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Source: WBRC video
One person injured after being shot by homeowner
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
Woman dead after falling from moving vehicle in McCalla

Latest News

Frank Spatara
Police: Ohio man charged for shooting at another car while driving drunk
UPDATE: 1 man killed, 2 others shot at birthday party in Kingston neighborhood
The primary threats include damaging wind gusts and large hail.
First Alert Weather: Severe storms possible Saturday
The funeral was held for Jordan Neely, the street artist who was strangled on a subway train.
Funeral held for New York City subway rider Jordan Neely