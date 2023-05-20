LawCall
Multi-vehicle crash in Cherokee County claims the life of two

A two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County has claimed the lives of two Georgia individuals.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County has claimed the lives of two Georgia individuals.

The crash occurred Friday at 9:01 p.m. when a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by 19-year-old Joshua S. Williams of Anniston collided head-on with a 2022 Jeep Cherokee driven by Kelvin H. Mullins, 49 of Cummings, Georgia.

Mullins and Williams were transferred to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia for their injuries.

A 12-year-old of Rockmart, Georgia, was a passenger in the Toyota Corolla and was critically injured in the crash. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital before succumbing to their injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Teri J. Brann, 72 of La Quinta, Georgia, was the passenger in the Jeep Cherokee when the collision occurred. Brann was transported to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Cherokee where she succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash.

Erin W. Mullins, 50 of Cummings, Georgia and a 18-year-old juvenile were passengers in the Jeep Cherokee and both sustained injuries.

Mullins was transferred to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia for treatment. The 18-year-old was transferred to a local area hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on U.S. 411 near the 246 mile marker in Cherokee County.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

