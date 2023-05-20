Motorcyclist killed in Shelby Co. crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Riverside was killed early Saturday morning when his motorcycle left the road and hit a guardrail in Shelby County.

Authorities have identified the victim as Zachary R. Melton. He was 26.

The crash happened on Interstate 65 near the 237 mile marker, approximately one mile south of Alabaster.

