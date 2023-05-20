LawCall
Motorcyclist killed in Shelby Co. crash

Authorities have identified the victim as Zachary R. Melton. He was 26.
Authorities have identified the victim as Zachary R. Melton. He was 26.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Riverside was killed early Saturday morning when his motorcycle left the road and hit a guardrail in Shelby County.

Authorities have identified the victim as Zachary R. Melton. He was 26.

The crash happened on Interstate 65 near the 237 mile marker, approximately one mile south of Alabaster.

