Jefferson County Engineer gives update to Grants Mill Road project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County says they’re getting closer to opening up Grants Mill Road. They’re widening Grants Mill Road from I-459 to Old Leeds Road from two to four lanes.

They originally delayed the re-opening in March because of some geological issues. Those problems are being solved with something called a “soil nail wall.”

County Engineer and Director of Roads & Transportation Chris Nicholson says the contractors had to excavate the earth there then use soil nails and concrete to make a wall. It ended up being much larger than they originally anticipated.

Nicholson says the project is all about public safety and connectivity for drivers.

“We want to provide safe roadways for our citizens to travel back and forth,” he explains. “In this area currently, up to Carl Daly and Old Leeds is four-lane and then narrows down to a two-lane section to get to I-459. So we saw a need for traffic flow to take a full four-lane from the current four-lane all the way to the interstate.”

Nicholson said while the entire project won’t be complete, traffic should be able to get back on Grants Mill road in July. At that point, they’ll continue with phase three of the project. The expected completion date for everything is still September 15.

