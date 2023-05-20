Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill a dozen deputy patrol positions with newly increased pay

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is short staffed, with a dozen openings on the patrol unit.

That’s more than half the staff that respond to your 911 calls. Calhoun County Commission is working to help bring in more deputies by raising rates. Friday, May 19th, was the first day deputies received a newly approved higher salary pay check. Now, deputies will start at $19 an hour. Sheriff Matthew Wade says the number increases with experience.

But, even with the new pay increase, Sheriff Wade said they are still severely understaffed. Each patrol shift should have at least six deputies on it, one for each district, but right now they only have three each shift. The patrol team is only 22 deputies and right now they are down 12.

“When someone quits at a law enforcement agency, it is not a simple as hiring somebody and them being able to quickly go to work,” Wade said. “When an agency loses someone, you’re going to be without that spot for nine months to a year. If it takes you two to three months to hire it, that’s two to three months of that added on.”

They only have 51 spots total and they have already pulled from other departments. There are 21 schools, but only seven SRO’s right now. Sheriff Wade said it can sometimes impact response times.

“It affects the amount of time it takes us to get there,” Wade said. “This morning, we had a power line go down, and it took two deputies four hours to sit on the power line, so if you’re running three people, that left one person to answer calls.”

Sheriff Wade says staffing in the county jail is also thin and they have multiple openings.

“Staffing in the jail is the same way, corrections is even tougher than patrol,” Wade said.

Click here to apply with the department.

