Calera and Chelsea are two of 10 fastest growing cities in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New census data shows two cities in Shelby County are among the 10 fastest growing in Alabama.

Chelsea is 6th and Calera 8th.

Chelsea’s population has grown more than 7% from 2020-2022.

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer says it’s all because of the quality of life that includes education, city facilities, new businesses, and neighborhoods.

They have had infrastructure projects in last couple of years, like a new fire station.

The city has recreational projects currently underway like the second gym at the community center, as well as phase two of the athletic park on Highway 11 which is almost complete.

To keep up with all the growth they are experiencing, the city is also supporting the construction of two new subdivisions.

“We are the first breath of fresh air after you come across Double Oak Mountain. We are not too far out of the city, but we still maintain a country lifestyle and a small-town lifestyle,” Picklesimer said. “Although now we are growing to where we have all of the amenities the young families are looking for.”

Calera is also growing fast; their population has also grown by over 8% from 2020-2022.

