Birmingham PD: Multiple people shot in Kingston neighborhood
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is responding to the Kingston neighborhood Friday night after they say multiple people were shot.
Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Street North after 10 p.m.
No other details are known, but we’ll update this story when we know more.
