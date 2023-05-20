Birmingham PD: Multiple people shot in Kingston neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is responding to the Kingston neighborhood Friday night after they say multiple people were shot.

Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Street North after 10 p.m.

No other details are known, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

South Precinct officers are on the scene of multiple people shot in the 900 Block of 47th Street North.



Public Information Division is en route. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) May 20, 2023

