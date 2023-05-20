Birmingham City Schools set to sell downtown headquarters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A prime piece of real estate in downtown Birmingham will soon have new owners and it has to do with your tax dollars. But, is the Birmingham city schools board of education getting you the best deal? Its headquarters right across from Linn Park will be sold for five and a half million dollars.

They are selling for a few different reasons, but perhaps the largest is the fact that the current building needs eight and a half million dollars in maintenance. The district also has plans to spend almost eight million dollars on another nearby building.

I spoke with Birmingham City Schools Board Member Sonja Smith to learn more and she says the work on the current headquarters is necessary due to neglect over time. Simply not performing the necessary work when it should have been done. She says there are structural and mechanical issues, and even a broken elevator.

Still, Smith was one of the two who voted against the sale, because she wants to see more improvements to schools and better communication efforts from the district.

“Everything is above board as far as I know. My issue with the sale of the property is more so that I wish we would have done more to let the community know what was happening before we got to this place. I wish we as a board would have known more before we got here.”

We reached out to the district for comment on the sale and new headquarters and they say this move will allow them to consolidate multiple offices into one and save money in the process. For a full look at the answers we received from the district look below the line.

Why is this relocation important?

By bringing together three administrative offices at one site, we can eliminate redundancies in terms of supplies, equipment, and other facility costs, and we can save money that can be invested in other ways that serve our students. Being under one roof will allow our teams to work together more effectively and allow us to streamline our operations.

What would you say to those who question why the property value is so low? I mean this is a downtown based property that many would consider prime real estate.

The Birmingham City Schools present central office property is prime property. However, the school district must not only consider the land/property value, but also the aging physical structure. Combining both land and physical structure values, the market and the commercial appraisal projection aligns with the surrounding compared market value.

I was told there was interest in the building in year’s past, but no sale was made. What’s different now, and what makes Cubed Partners the right fit to sell to?

This year, we were approached by a buyer interested in purchasing our current office building, and we were presented with an opportunity for a nearby site that offered us more space and that would allow us to consolidate several administrative offices. The board saw this as an opportunity to improve the operations of our central office and benefit our schools. Cubed Partners as well as other entities expressed interest in the purchase of central office, but they were the only ones that made a concerted effort to provide an offer in a timely fashion. The district vetted their operation and deemed them as reliable to entertain their offer.

How would the relocation benefit the school district?

As mentioned, bringing together three administrative offices at one site allows us to work together more effectively, streamline our operations, and eliminate redundancies in terms of supplies, equipment, and other facility costs. This creates savings that can be invested in other ways that serve our students.

How many offices would the move help consolidate?

Three sites would be consolidated.

What would you say to those who question the move instead of investing in school improvements?

This is not a question about doing one thing at the expense of another. From 2021 to this year, we have been working through $82 million in upgrades to school facilities. That includes adding and upgrading athletic facilities, building new cafeteria space and auditoriums, adding new security features, and addressing all the ongoing mechanical and structural repairs that are necessary to keep our campuses in good working order for our students and staff. That doesn’t count many of the investments we have made to expand the programs and the educational resources we provide to our children. We are constantly evaluating the needs of our schools and making investments to make them even better for our students and staff.

The sale of the central office and the potential purchase of a new facility does not impact continued school improvements. The district is now experiencing improvements that touch every campus. Here are just a few examples:

- New playgrounds and equipment at multiple schools

- New football field artificial turf (Carver, Huffman, Parker, and Lawson Field)

- New football field and field house at Woodlawn

- Window replacements

- Security cameras and school vestibule upgrades

- New HVAC replacements at multiple schools

- New basketball court floor replacements at multiple schools

- Roof replacements at multiple schools

- Renovation of Phillips Middle auditorium

- New gymnasium addition and cafeteria expansion at Huffman Middle

- New tennis courts at Huffman Elementary and High Schools

- Exterior lighting upgrades at all schools

The sale of the central office and the potential purchase of a new facility and school improvements are two separate funding sources. The sale of central office and the potential purchase of a new building funds are from a compilation of funds from the sale of surplus properties and the school improvements are from state bonds, ESSER III, and district funds. The district has a plan and is poised to implement an additional $16,000,000 of construction that will encompass various upgrades at all schools.

Therefore, the central office sale and purchase transactions will not impact the continued upgrades and improvements at our schools.

This work will be ongoing for years to come.

