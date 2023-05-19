‘We will never forget’ Families of fallen officers gather in Annistion for memorial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State and local leaders gathered at the Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial in Anniston for their annual ceremony of honoring the lives of those lost in the line of duty.

Some family members traveled hundreds of miles to see their loved ones’ names on the wall. Officials are hopeful they won’t have to add any more.

“How many names have we seen added to this wall? Boy, I hope we never have to come up here for another,” says Ken Rollins, one of the founders.

Wanda Williams lost her son in the line of duty more than 20 years ago, and she says she’s happy his name will live on forever on this memorial.

“He was 21 and a corrections officer for the sheriff’s department, the Calhoun County Sheriffs Department,” says Williams. “He was killed tragically December 17th, 2001. They went to Limestone County to pick up a prisoner. There was a horrible accident, and he was killed instantly. And I never got to see his face again”.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says we should show more appreciation for law enforcement and how they protect and serve our communities.

“Control the narrative about what the law enforcement profession is, that it is noble. That it is worthy. We need our finest to continue in the tradition of the men and women on this wall,” says Marshall. “May God bless you in the work that you do. May he continue to look over you safely in the performance of your duties.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.