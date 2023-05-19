LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shelby County school system goes green for mental health awareness

Shelby County Schools go green for mental health awareness
By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County school system goes green for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The goal is to raise awareness, break the stigma, and start conversations.

All students, faculty, staff, and administration wore green in an effort to bring attention to mental health awareness.

A lot of the projects that the school system do are student led. They have indicated that mental health is a priority.

So, they have structured some of their support programs around that.

One program that continues to grow is their Shelby Cares program that started about 5 years ago and has been expanding ever since, especially since post pandemic.

Shelby Cares works to help with the mental health needs of students like depression and anxiety.

Emily Littrell, the Shelby County Mental Health Coordinator said mental health issues are still on the rise, but the program is a great start and continues to steadily grow and evolve.

“Our Shelby cares program is school based mental health,” Littrell said. “So, we are meeting the students where they are in our schools and assessing how we can best support them, whether if that be referring them to a community mental health resource or we also have school therapists. "

During Mental Health Awareness Month, a few students from Shelby County High School created a mental health awareness short film that amplified the inner voice of countless students who navigate their mental health struggles.

The link to their video is here: SCHS - Mental Health and Wellness PSA

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Skinner has been found.
UPDATE: Woman who never boarded flight at B’ham airport found safe
Briarwood Presbyterian Church head pastor Harry Reeder says Trevelyn's death has hit his...
Dr. Harry Reeder, Senior Pastor at Briarwood, dies in Shelby Co. crash
1 dead, multiple people injured in Talladega Co. accident involving ambulance
Pictures from court records on investigation into Joshua Matthew Black
Leeds man sentenced on charges related to Jan. 6 US Capitol breach
Markel Rainey (left)and Mykel Rainey (right) are Randolph-Clay High School's valedictorian and...
Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian

Latest News

A bill aimed at preventing some foreign ownership of Alabama land has passed the state Senate...
Bill banning land sale to ‘countries of concern’ passes Alabama Senate
First responder training in Shelby County
Shelby County first responders participate in active shooter course
Gov. Ivey weighs in on bill limiting where Chinese citizens can own property
Gov. Ivey weighs in on bill limiting where Chinese citizens can own property
Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church dies in car wreck
Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church dies in car wreck