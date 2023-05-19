BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County school system goes green for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The goal is to raise awareness, break the stigma, and start conversations.

All students, faculty, staff, and administration wore green in an effort to bring attention to mental health awareness.

A lot of the projects that the school system do are student led. They have indicated that mental health is a priority.

So, they have structured some of their support programs around that.

One program that continues to grow is their Shelby Cares program that started about 5 years ago and has been expanding ever since, especially since post pandemic.

Shelby Cares works to help with the mental health needs of students like depression and anxiety.

Emily Littrell, the Shelby County Mental Health Coordinator said mental health issues are still on the rise, but the program is a great start and continues to steadily grow and evolve.

“Our Shelby cares program is school based mental health,” Littrell said. “So, we are meeting the students where they are in our schools and assessing how we can best support them, whether if that be referring them to a community mental health resource or we also have school therapists. "

During Mental Health Awareness Month, a few students from Shelby County High School created a mental health awareness short film that amplified the inner voice of countless students who navigate their mental health struggles.

The link to their video is here: SCHS - Mental Health and Wellness PSA

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.