Shelby County first responders participate in active shooter course

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening this week, first responder training for active threats with several law enforcement agencies.

That includes state troopers, paramedics, local law enforcement, and firefighters.

In response to the growing trend of active shooter events across the country, Shelby County wants to make sure all departments are equipped with the right techniques to work together in an effort to save more lives.

James Sellers ,the Instructor for the training courses said, “On the law enforcement side, there is about three contact teams that will come in per scenario. The law enforcement also integrates with fire and EMS to create what we call a rescue task force.”

“That’s a group of police officers and fire EMS that come through to go ahead and assists getting the patients out and into the ambulance,” Sellers said.

There were four scenarios that loosely replicated realistic incidents that have occurred across the United States.

“The idea there is to challenge them with the same things that those first responders saw when they responded,” Sellers said. “Then, have the students apply what they learned over the past three days in the course to make good decisions in order to both stop the killing and save lives of the people inside.”

Shelby County EMA director Michael Asdel said the goal is to bring all departments together to respond to a critical threat in a way that saves as many lives as possible.

“We have several municipalities and several fire districts that need to know this stuff and be able to work together as a team in the event of a critical incident,” Asdel said.

Asdel sent his EMA Deputy Director Jason Johnston through the class this week to have firsthand experience on communicating and responding to incidents.

“This type of situation is key if something ever happened like this. Being able to coordinate with arriving officers and fire and EMS to be able to respond,” Johnston said.

The course is taught by LSU’s national center biomedical research and training they specialize in national and international emergency response.

Shelby County first responder leaders are already working on scheduling another course sometime this year and next year.

