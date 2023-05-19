LawCall
Sheet pan nachos

Morgan Hightower: Sheet Pan Nachos
By Morgan Hightower
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Ingredients:

Tortilla Chips (1-2 bags, depending on size of baking sheet)

Ground Beef (1/2-1 pound)

Taco Seasoning (you can use a homemade version or packet of seasoning mix)

Black Beans (1 can-15 oz)

Sharp White Cheddar Cheese, or your preference (8 oz block)

Cherry Tomatoes

Red Onion (1)

Sweet Mini Peppers

Avocado

Lime

Chipotle Lime Sour Cream

Chipotle Peppers in Adobe Sauce (1 can-7.5 ounce)

Sour Cream (16 oz)

Lime

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cook ground beef until brown, drain return to skillet and add taco seasoning. Set aside and keep warm. Spread tortilla chips evenly across foil-lined pan. Squeeze half a lime over chips, sprinkle with taco seasoning, about 1 teaspoon. Drain and rinse black beans and spread across top. Quarter cherry tomatoes, dice red onion and slice mini peppers. Top chips with vegetables of your preference. Shred cheese and spread over chips. (Note: You can use pre-shredded cheese if you prefer, I like the way block cheese melts better!) Put in preheated oven for 5-10 minutes, until cheese melts. Top with cooked beef, diced avocado, lettuce and chipotle-lime sour cream.

Chipotle Lime Sour Cream:

You will need a food processor or blender for this recipe. You probably won’t use the entire can of chipotle peppers - they are spicy! I usually begin with two or three. Blend peppers with sour cream. Add juice from half a lime and about 1/2 teaspoon lime zest. The more you blend, the more thin the sour cream becomes. Add salt to taste - start with 1/2 teaspoon, then sample. If not spicy enough, add one pepper at a time and blend. If it’s too spicy, add more sour cream.

