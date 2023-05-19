Real estate development plans underway in downtown Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Downtown Gadsden INC along with Main Street Alabama and Place + Main Advisors are using grant money from the U.S. Economic Development Administration allowing business owners and neighbors to share ideas on businesses they’d like to see downtown.

The group is focusing on bringing new life to four buildings.

“There’s a couple of things that when we look at downtown districts, there’s sometimes challenging properties, and certainly Gadsden has a couple of properties that are bigger challenges,” says Joe Borgstrom, the Principal with Place +. “So my job is to help folks understand things that are needed to turn those properties around. Some of it doing financial performance analysis, some of its market analysis understanding what the opportunities are for retail in downtown.”

The survey should take about 40 days to complete. Then leaders will decide what’s next for the vacant buildings.

