The Real Diehl: Volunteer firefighter continues service despite ALS diagnosis

LINDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A longtime firefighter that has served and protected for 30-plus years moved to Linden, Alabama, close to a year ago, but the fight looks different now.

Steve Diehl learned of his ALS diagnosis in September of 2022. His firefighting journey began in a small town in Illinois, but he would later retire after an extensive career. It was a short-lived retirement that led Steve to a job with Georgia Pacific, which then steered him to work in Pennington, Alabama. From there, his attention turned to the volunteer fire station in Linden.

“When I retired from my full-time job, I said I’d never do this again,” Steve said. “I just can’t stay away -- just in the nature.”

Danger presents itself on every call when it comes to being a firefighter, but Steve never has to face the danger alone. Steve’s son, Jeremiah, and his wife, Michelle, are also volunteer firefighters alongside him. For Michelle, it’s as if the Diehls have been riding firetrucks their entire lives.

Through the good and bad, being able to help others in their worst times drove Steve to pick up a helmet of his own. Now, Steve is what drives his family to want to do the same. Steve’s grandfather was once a firefighter as well as his brother, who is nearing the end of his career.

Jeremiah is carrying on his father’s legacy as Steve fights a different battle with his terminal disease.

“It makes me happy to see how much this means to him,” Jeremiah said.

Stubborn would be the word of choice from Jeremiah to describe his father that, despite his father’s own personal struggles, he still chooses to volunteer his time to remain a firefighter.

“I didn’t think at age 50 I was going to have a disease that’s potentially going to progress in two to five years where I won’t be here,” Steve said.

Firefighting might be the only thing that’s keeping Steve going. The calls look different and oftentimes Michelle and Jeremiah have to leave Steve behind. Steve usually finds himself as an educator, where he is teaching others more about fire safety.

“It would be nice one day when [Steve] is gone, that the grandkids will be able to look back and know that their grandfather made a difference,” Michelle said.

As time passes, there are some unknowns. Steve knows this is his way to continue to make the days count and keep fighting because that’s what makes him The Real Diehl.

“Being able to help others and have my family carry on that tradition is the best legacy anyone could ask for,” Steve said.

You can help support Steve and his fight with ALS here. Shirts seen in the story can also be purchased via the link.

