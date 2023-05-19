LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Progress at Centennial Memorial Park after drunk driver destroys monument

Repairs to Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston continue
By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Last October, 74-year-old Franklin Henderson plowed through Anniston’s Centennial Memorial Park. Henderson destroyed the park’s Korean War monument and damaged the city’s fire department.

Anniston Police received a call about the incident around 4 p.m. that day. The driver put the car in reverse and hit the gas, damaging a few panels of the World War I and World War II monuments, before stopping at a retaining wall.

Ken Rollins, one of the founders of the park, says they have made significant progress in replacing the memorial.

“We have a law enforcement tag that we get revenue from that was able to write a check for $66,000 for this to be replaced,” says Rollins. “It is being engraved as we speak. I look forward for it to be back up in the next month. The stone is bought. It should be back in place before Veterans Day.”

Henderson was charged with driving under the influence.

The total cost for all the repairs was close to $100,000, and Rollins says his insurance company did cover some of the repairs.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Harry Reeder, Senior Pastor at Briarwood, dies in Shelby Co. crash
Casey Skinner has been found.
UPDATE: Woman who never boarded flight at B’ham airport found safe
Markel Rainey (left)and Mykel Rainey (right) are Randolph-Clay High School's valedictorian and...
Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian
Pictures from court records on investigation into Joshua Matthew Black
Leeds man sentenced on charges related to Jan. 6 US Capitol breach
Surveillance video shows a gray truck taking the Smokey On Wheels food truck.
‘My livelihood was taken away from me:’ Food truck stolen in Midfield

Latest News

Irondale PD investigating murder-suicide at apartment complex
Irondale PD investigating murder-suicide at apartment complex
Law enforcement memorial
‘We will never forget’ Families of fallen officers gather in Annistion for memorial
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Former Crimson Tide star visits Tuscaloosa this weekend to talk gun violence
Source: WBRC video
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid hear from UAB leaders on its efforts towards health equity