Program to help pregnant women, new mothers overcome substance abuse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SAFE is a new organization with the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention to help moms and pregnant women struggling with drug addiction break the cycle of substance abuse and have a fresh start for themselves and their babies.

Their goal is to keep mom and baby together by building an effective care plan during the pregnancy to minimize the baby’s exposure to drugs and give the mom tools to raise her child safely and healthily.

“We don’t want the baby going into foster care. We want to give these women the option of developing a plan for themselves,” says LaTasha Aguirre, SAFE Coordinator.

Opioid use during pregnancy can affect the mom and baby, causing problems like preterm birth, stillbirth, and even death. This is why organizers say this SAFE program is a need in Calhoun County

“A huge deal. One because if most women who are pregnant and have substance misuse issues, they aren’t getting the medical treatment that they need during their pregnancy,” says Aguirre. “Fit their health and their newborn’s health to ensure that they are healthy and going to have a healthy baby,”

They aim to reduce the baby’s drug exposure and hopefully keep the mom out of jail.

“We want to try to prevent DHR involvement—law enforcement. We want to reduce those chances of chemical endangerment charges. We want to keep that,” says Aguirre. “We want that baby to leave mom’s belly from the hospital and back home. We create plans for safe care. Whether it be baby leaving the hospital and going home with mom.”

Pregnant women and new moms can sign up for SAFE with their doctor or through other substance abuse programs.

“Day one of their pregnancy,” says Aguirre. “Day one, and we stay with that mom until the baby is age three. We even can get involved as soon as mom has a baby. She’s at the hospital. Unfortunately, DHR and law enforcement are getting involved. They are welcome to this program as well because we’re going to help navigate these different systems they’ll be in contact with.”

SAFE aims to keep families intact by equipping moms with support and resources. To learn more, click here.

