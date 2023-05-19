LawCall
One person injured after being shot by homeowner

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was transported to the hospital Friday morning after being shot in Pelham.

Investigators say that the person was shot by a homeowner on L B Road in Pelham. The shooting happened at approximately 3:15 a.m. Friday morning.

The person shot was transported to an area hospital. There is currently no word on their condition.

Police have not confirmed what led up to the shooting and no one is currently in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

