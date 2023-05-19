LawCall
Mountain Brook library closed temporarily after water pipe burst

The O'Neal Library is currently closed after a flooding incident.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - The O’Neal Library in Mountain Brook was forced to shut down temporarily because a burst pipe flooded the building.

For anyone that has books due to the library, the director is asking you to keep them for the time being and you will not be charged a late fee.

Lindsy Gardner, the library director, says that’s really the biggest help. She is encouraging you to not give them to another library and especially not to drop them off at the door.

This all started back on Friday, May 5. Gardner says a fire main pipe burst on the main floor causing major flooding. She says fortunately, none of the collection was ruined, but the sheetrock and flooring has significant damage.

While there is no access to the building right now, readers may still be able to access digital e-books or audio books through the O’Neal Library app or website.

“Of course, we were initially very disappointed and unsure but now that we’ve had some time to plan and think about different ways we can serve the public, we’re excited that we’ll be able to offer some services this summer and come back better and stronger,” said Gardner.

She adds that they’re pretty close to announcing an alternate location for the time being, so stay tuned. It’ll be a few months before they’re able to reopen the main building.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

