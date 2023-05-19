LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Mercy Deliverance Ministries offering food assistance program

(WCJB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercy Deliverance Ministries distributes free healthy food boxes as a part of a weekly program in Birmingham neighborhoods that are classified as food deserts (communities that do not have easy access to supermarkets).

MDM will be located at the For-Word Christian Center at 2200 Avenue C, Ensley, Birmingham.

Those who wish to participate can find the dates and times here.

MDM is looking to volunteers who would like to assist. Those interested can sign up here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Skinner has been found.
UPDATE: Woman who never boarded flight at B’ham airport found safe
Dr. Harry Reeder, Senior Pastor at Briarwood, dies in Shelby Co. crash
1 dead, multiple people injured in Talladega Co. accident involving ambulance
Pictures from court records on investigation into Joshua Matthew Black
Leeds man sentenced on charges related to Jan. 6 US Capitol breach
Markel Rainey (left)and Mykel Rainey (right) are Randolph-Clay High School's valedictorian and...
Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian

Latest News

The O'Neal Library is currently closed after a flooding incident.
Mountain Brook library closed temporarily after water pipe burst
A surge of thefts are hitting Hyundai vehicles because of a social media challenge.
‘I screamed and hollered:’ Birmingham woman gets Hyundai back after it was stolen
New law will outlaw panhandling on state roads, highways
Bill that outlaws panhandling and loitering on state roads now on Governor’s desk
Hyundai/Kia owners deal with surge in thefts
Hyundai/Kia owners deal with surge in thefts