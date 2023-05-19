Mercy Deliverance Ministries offering food assistance program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercy Deliverance Ministries distributes free healthy food boxes as a part of a weekly program in Birmingham neighborhoods that are classified as food deserts (communities that do not have easy access to supermarkets).

MDM will be located at the For-Word Christian Center at 2200 Avenue C, Ensley, Birmingham.

Those who wish to participate can find the dates and times here.

MDM is looking to volunteers who would like to assist. Those interested can sign up here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.