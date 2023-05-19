LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jimmy Buffett reschedules concert for health issues that needed ‘immediate attention’

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett was hospitalized Thursday to “address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he said on Twitter.

Buffet, 76, said he stopped in Boston a few days ago for a checkup but ended up being advised to go to the hospital.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffet said on Twitter.

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert in Charleston scheduled for this weekend is being rescheduled.

“Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’” Buffet said.

Buffet announced that all previously purchased tickets will be honored when the new date for the show is announced.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Harry Reeder, Senior Pastor at Briarwood, dies in Shelby Co. crash
Casey Skinner has been found.
UPDATE: Woman who never boarded flight at B’ham airport found safe
Markel Rainey (left)and Mykel Rainey (right) are Randolph-Clay High School's valedictorian and...
Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian
Pictures from court records on investigation into Joshua Matthew Black
Leeds man sentenced on charges related to Jan. 6 US Capitol breach
Surveillance video shows a gray truck taking the Smokey On Wheels food truck.
‘My livelihood was taken away from me:’ Food truck stolen in Midfield

Latest News

AP sources: President Joe Biden endorsed plan to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters;...
AP sources: Biden endorsed plan to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters
Disney's pricey "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel is making its final voyage Sept. 28
Disney World’s pricey ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ hotel is closing
Steve Diehl’s wife and son volunteer alongside him as he fights a different fight
The Real Diehl: Volunteer firefighter continues service despite ALS diagnosis
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Officer accused of leaking information to Proud Boys leader charged with obstruction