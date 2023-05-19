Jefferson Co. Health Dept. alleges Bluestone Coke stopped making settlement payments; portion of funds meant for community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department is filing new documents in its lawsuit against Bluestone Coke, the former coking plant in North Birmingham.

The plant and the department reached a $925,000 settlement agreement late last year for air pollution violations at the facility. But now, Health department officials allege that Bluestone Coke has stopped making payments.

WBRC is told Bluestone Coke started making payments on their fines and penalties to the health department in January, but they say payments have stopped. Right now, they owe $283,000 in penalties to the county, on top of making their regularly scheduled payments. The fines increase each day they don’t pay.

Part of the agreement from December 2022 said that the Jefferson County Health Department is to put some of the money in a fund for the residents around where the Blue Stone facility was operating. County health leaders said that’s more than $90,000 the community is missing out on.

“They’re missing out on a pool of money that can be accessed on behalf of them or for them for projects in their area,” Jason Howanitz with the Jefferson County Health Department said. “That is what they are not getting currently. Bluestone is not paying the money. If the money is not agreed upon, the public was assuming they’re gonna get X amount of dollars and if they don’t pay it, then they’re not going to have that money be used for the community around where the facility was operating.”

Jefferson County health officials said their latest court filings will bring payments in again and once Bluestone starts paying off this debt, residents in the north Birmingham neighborhood can submit their ideas to the health department of what they want the money in their fund to be spent on.

