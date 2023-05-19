‘I screamed and hollered:’ Birmingham woman gets Hyundai back after it was stolen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a problem nationwide: thieves stealing Hyundais and Kias left and right. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it all started from a social media challenge. Millions of these cars are at risk because they don’t have something called an immobilizer.

A woman living in Birmingham says it happened to her only three days after she bought her car: “I was confused. I was distraught. I was mad.”

Brandy Smith felt all the emotions when she found out someone stole her 2014 red Hyundai Sonata.

“I had just left out the door going to work,” she explains. “My son called at 3 o’clock asking me where I was and I told him I was at work. He asked me where the car was. I said the car is in the drive way. He said, ‘No it’s not.’”

Smith says she immediately called the dealership to make sure there was no misunderstanding and Birmingham Police to file a report. She says the next day, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office called her saying they found the car.

“I screamed and hollered,” said Smith. “My car wasn’t damaged. The rear view mirror was torn and the ignition switch was dangling.”

Smith found someone to fix the issues and add a kill switch to her car. She says when the switch is on, you can’t turn to car on. It prevents anyone for starting the vehicle and stealing it.

In February, the NHTSA said both Hyundai and Kia developed theft deterrent software which you can get right now at a dealership.

“I don’t really know the best way to tell you other than, you wake up one day and your car’s not there,” said Ronald Toelken. “Nobody wants that, right? So it’s real important to come to the dealer and get that done.”

Toelken is the service director at Jim Burke Automotive and says people are already coming in for the update. He adds that many people come in every day and the manufacturers are pushing hard to get these cars updated.

Fortunately, it’s easy to get the update; it’s something so small to prevent a huge loss.

“Jim Burke for instance, you can come here,” said Toelken. “No appointment necessary, anytime 7-5 to get the recall done. We can do it in less than an hour while you wait.”

Toelken said if you’re not sure if your car is needing that upgrade, you can call Jim Burke Automotive for help at 205-324-3371.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.