Former Crimson Tide star visits Tuscaloosa this weekend to talk gun violence

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Ashburn, Va.(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama football star and current NFL player Brian Robinson is coming to Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon.

Robinson’s visit has nothing to do with football, but everything to do with preventing gun violence. Of all people, Robinson should know because he became a victim of gun violence last August.

Brian Robinson is scheduled to speak at the New Heights Community Resource Center Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. The program starts at 4:30 with Brian speaking at 5:30.

Brian Robinson found out first hand just how dangerous gun violence is. Robinson was shot twice last August just before the start of the new NFL season. He recovered well enough to re-join the Washington Commanders later in the year.

Pam Pierson is one of the organizers of the event. Pierson says the title of the program tomorrow night is ‘Preventing Gun Violence’ and it will be an interview format, meaning Brian Robinson will be interviewed on stage by a long time friend.

“His message is basically don’t mess around with guns,” said event co-organizer Pam Pierson.

Pam Pierson says there will no discussions about changing gun laws. The one and only focus will be on character, making positive choices, and simply doing the next right thing. Pierson’s says Robinson’s message won’t be aimed at just at the young people.

“All of us have to be careful we don’t lose our temper and say, ‘Oh man it’s easy to pull out a gun, you know, so yes to teenagers but everybody.. all of us need a reminder to not lose our temper,” said Pierson.

The event is free to the public, hosted by 14 area churches, according to Pierson. Brian Robinson; local gridiron star and gun violence survivor.. hopes to make a difference Saturday night.

“This is a way to get the community involved and say we care about gun violence, and while we may not agree on this, this and this but we can agree positive character will help us all,” said Pierson.

Pam Pierson says Brian Robinson did not accept a fee. This was his doing, accepting an invitation to be part of the program free of charge because he feels very strongly about gun violence.

