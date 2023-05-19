LawCall
Developer still hopeful for multi-story bed and breakfast in Hoover

By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - After Hoover passed its ordinance banning short term rentals in residential neighborhoods, realtor and developer Jordan Masaeid-Hosey has been busy putting together a plan for a 5-story bed and breakfast in Trace Crossings.

Hosey tells us the project will be a high-end property with fine dining, breakfast, spa, playground for the kids, a roof top bar among other amenities. Hosey wants to build the 18-suite bed and breakfast across from Brock’s Gap Brewing.

Right now, she’s hoping to have everything packaged up to pitch to the city by the end of June. Hosey wants to create an experience like Hoover has never seen before

“It just brings all those components together where the traveler can really be just a commuter, a walker to access all those great amenities that the Trace Crossings neighborhood has to offer,” Hosey said.

Hosey is also interviewing potential investors. We’re told the project must receive city approval.

Hosey is about to open Buck Creek BNB, a boutique bed and breakfast in Helena.

