LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Couple says security company’s employees spied on them in private moments

Andrea Lewis, the couple's attorney, said the husband noticed the activity. (Source: WPEC/CNN)
By WPEC staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) - A Florida couple has accused two men who installed security cameras at their home of using them to spy on them during intimate moments.

According to a lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County, the homeowner logged into his system several days after a new installation and was horrified by the data he found.

There was evidence that two technicians had accessed his security camera thousands of times to watch footage of his wife undressing and videos of the couple having sex.

Arrest records list all of the videos in detail, documenting that the technicians at Ask the Advisors watched 460 live and archived clips of the couple.

Ask the Advisors says the employees in question were fired in 2021 due to the video voyeurism charges filed against them

It turns out that one of the technicians was a convicted felon who pled guilty to attempted murder in 1992.

Copyright 2023 WFLX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Harry Reeder, Senior Pastor at Briarwood, dies in Shelby Co. crash
Casey Skinner has been found.
UPDATE: Woman who never boarded flight at B’ham airport found safe
Markel Rainey (left)and Mykel Rainey (right) are Randolph-Clay High School's valedictorian and...
Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian
Pictures from court records on investigation into Joshua Matthew Black
Leeds man sentenced on charges related to Jan. 6 US Capitol breach
Surveillance video shows a gray truck taking the Smokey On Wheels food truck.
‘My livelihood was taken away from me:’ Food truck stolen in Midfield

Latest News

Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Couple's attorney talks about how alleged voyeurism was caught
FILE - The incident sparked debate about police use of Taser-brand conducted energy devices, or...
Australian police use Taser on 95-year-old with dementia who had knife, walker
Officer discusses shooting at auto plant