Birmingham Police say it’s best to comply if approached by carjackers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are still searching for additional suspects in a deadly carjacking, where police said the victim was just coming home from work around 8 p.m. when he was approached by multiple people wanting his car. Police said the victim shot and killed at least one of the carjackers, but was also shot himself.

Birmingham Police have found the victim’s car, but are still searching for multiple suspects and while we don’t have the exact details of what happened in this case, they said the best thing you can do in a carjacking, is comply.

“Don’t try to fight,” Birmingham Police’s Officer Truman Fitzgerald said. “We have seen in certain circumstances, our community members have driven off, inside the car, and the horrible thing about that is we have had a case where someone has been shot at, after they have driven off. We have had cases where our victims have been shot. We have had cases where victims have been killed.”

Fitzgerald said it’s best to give the carjacker what they want. He said it doesn’t matter if you’re inside or outside your car, both situations can be dangerous.

“If you’re inside the vehicle already, exit with your hands up,” Fitzgerald said. “Let them know that you are willing to comply 100% and just give them that vehicle. Even if you’re armed, do not try and fight, because they already have the jump on you because nine times out of 10, they already have their gun on you.”

The city’s most recent car jacking was believed to be done by a group of people, but it can also just one person. Officers said carjackers are often armed.

“The methods of carjacking haven’t changed that much,” Calera Police Chief David Hyche said. “But, it’s seems the frequency is changing, and the age of the suspects, they are getting extremely young.”

Hyche said he hasn’t seen any carjackings in Calera in years, but he did see many while he worked in Birmingham. He said carjackers can often use different methods to try and take your car.

“The carjackers are often bumping into a car, like an accident,” Hyche said. “They act like they are broken down and they flag you down. If something like that happens, it is ok to drive slowly to well lit area and call police.”

WBRC reached out to Birmingham Police for more information or descriptions on the carjacking suspects, but we have not heard back yet.

