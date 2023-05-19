LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama Arise optimistic as grocery tax bill gains traction

There is bipartisan support for a grocery tax cut in Alabama.
By Brady Talbert
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Alabamians are having to make tough decisions when checking out at the grocery store.

“People are having to make hard choices between medicine, food, healthy food, foods their doctor recommends or just food that’s affordable,” said Robyn Hyden, the executive director of Alabama Arise.

Alabama Arise has been pushing for a grocery tax cut for over 20 years. Hyden says it unfairly penalizes low-income families. Now, she is optimistic that state leaders could take action.

Multiple grocery tax bills have been introduced in the Alabama Legislature, but one has support from every state senator and 100 of the 105 state representatives. The bill slashes the current 4% tax in half.

“It’s not the full four cents. It’s the two cents of grocery tax. But that’s just a priority of our constituents, a priority for the members, and it’s clearly reflected by the amount of co-sponsors in the bills,” said Rep. Danny Garrett.

A concern going forward would be making up lost revenue. This sales tax currently helps fund the state’s education budget.

“We know that we need to fund education, but we believe there are better ways to fund schools than taxing food,” Hyden said.

Alabama Arise suggests raising taxes for upper income earners.

“If we have to choose between taxing food, a basic necessity of life, or maybe closing a tax loophole that gives some people thousands and thousands of dollars in tax cuts every year, maybe it’s more fair that those households don’t benefit from that tax break,” Hyden said.

Hyden admits not everyone is going to agree with her line of thinking, but she is hopeful Democrats and Republicans can unite to find a solution.

A House committee plans to vote on the bill next Wednesday. That’s the first step of the process to passage.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Harry Reeder, Senior Pastor at Briarwood, dies in Shelby Co. crash
Casey Skinner has been found.
UPDATE: Woman who never boarded flight at B’ham airport found safe
Markel Rainey (left)and Mykel Rainey (right) are Randolph-Clay High School's valedictorian and...
Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian
Pictures from court records on investigation into Joshua Matthew Black
Leeds man sentenced on charges related to Jan. 6 US Capitol breach
Surveillance video shows a gray truck taking the Smokey On Wheels food truck.
‘My livelihood was taken away from me:’ Food truck stolen in Midfield

Latest News

How to respond during a carjacking
Birmingham Police say it’s best to comply if approached by carjackers
Cahaba Medical Care in Bibb Co. lands major grant
Cahaba Medical Care in Bibb Co. lands major grant
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Board of Education relocating
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Former Crimson Tide star visits Tuscaloosa this weekend to talk gun violence
700 Block of Springville Road
Birmingham PD investigating homicide after carjacking in Huffman