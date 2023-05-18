USDA proposing a ban on flavored milk in schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USDA is proposing updates to school nutrition standards and that could mean no more chocolate and strawberry milk.

The proposed rule would limit flavored milk in elementary and middle schools.

USDA nutritionists said they’re concerned with children having too much sugar.

There are 10 grams of added sugar for 8 oz. chocolate milk served in schools.

Some nutritionists say those sugar levels are too high in many beverages like flavored milk.

Amanda Bridges-Dunn, Assistant Director of Child Nutrition for Jefferson County schools said, “You know it always sounds good when you say ‘let’s cut a little bit of sugar out of our diets, however, if it’s the difference between a child getting milk or not getting milk, this is nutrients that they need to grow.”

The USDA is discussing two options. One option will limit flavored milk to only high schools and the other would allow it to stay as is.

“Well, so far, we have not heard anyone in support of it. As far as parents, students, and teachers, we have no one in support of it,” Bridges-Dunn said.

In fact, according to Bridges-Dunn, other regulations that have passed over the last ten years have left people frustrated with additional regulations dealing with school lunches.

No word on if the new standards will pass, but if they do, it could be implemented for the 2025-2026 school year.

