UAB honors trauma survivors and the heroes who helped them heal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is working to honor trauma survivors, their families and the medical teams who cared for them.

Survivors not only shared their inspiring stories, but also their gratitude towards the teams who worked to keep them alive.

It was emotional. It felt like everyone was hanging on every word, hearing some of the survivors describe the motorcycle accidents or gunshot wounds that forever changed their life. While the details may differ, their gratitude towards healthcare workers remains the same.

“For everything y’all did for me, and everything y’all do for the people that come through this system, thank you,” said Violence intervention and prevention specialist Timothy Lanier.

Inspired by their near fatal incidents, many of the survivors now work to provide support and resources to other traumatic incident survivors, all work which wouldn’t be possible if doctors hadn’t done their part in years past.

“Our teams are in the ICU and that is what they do every single day,” said UAB Trauma Services Chief Daniel Cox. “They don’t get to see the patients outpatient. They are just in the trenches in the ICU every day, so to see these outcomes is really, really meaningful for them.”

Christy Bullock was once a paramedic, but that was before she was internally decapitated after a near fatal motorcycle accident.

She implored the healthcare heroes listening to remain steadfast in their dedication, to push past the doubt, and to continue to make a difference.

“It is worth it. It might not be to everybody but there is going to be that one person that you’re everything for,” said Bullock.

UAB stresses that all trauma survivors and their families are invited to join the Trauma Survivors Network. For more information you can click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.