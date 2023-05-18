LawCall
Three central Alabama hospitals recognized on national list for maternal care

By Gillian Brooks
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Newsweek has released its 2023 list for America’s Best Maternal Hospitals. Included on the list are Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center, and Ascension St. Vincent’s.

Madonna Nichols is the Administrative Director of Women and Children Services at Ascension St. Vincent’s. She said making the list was a wonderful surprise and a compliment to her team’s hard work.

“We have been blessed with the education we have been able to provide our staff. We have annual simulations with our staff. The OB docs and the nurses work together in a setup situation where we throw the kind of different emergency situations that they aren’t aware that are going to happen,” said Nichols.

Nichols says the staff has continued to participate in different trainings on issues relating to postpartum hemorrhage, anemia during pregnancy, and more.

Julie Lee is the nurse manager for women’s services at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. She said the news was very exciting to hear.

She said her team works very hard to make sure each patient has their own, personalized experience. She said they continue to work on providing the best experience.

“But, I do feel that at Princeton we have a great quality improvement program. We work with a multi-disciplinary team honestly about the type of care we provide our patients.”

Bothe Nichols and Lee said the number one issue they are focused on is the maternal mortality rate in the state and hope to continue to work to bring the rate of women dying, down.

