Dr. Harry Reeder, Senior Pastor at Briarwood, dies in Shelby Co. crash

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Harry Reeder, the Senior Pastor at Briarwood Presbyterian Church was killed Thursday morning in a crash, according to the Shelby County Coroner.

The wreck happened on Dunnavant Valley Road around 10 a.m. The coroner said he ran into the back of a dump truck. Reeder was 75.

Reeder is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina. He and his wife Cindy have three children and several grandchildren.

You may recall hearing Reeder’s voice with his daily radio/podcast program called “Today in Perspective” as well as his devotional called “Fresh Bread.”

Reeder has been the Senior Pastor at Briarwood Presbyterian Church since September 1999.

Briarwood Presbyterian Church released the following statement on its Facebook page:

