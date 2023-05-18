Dr. Harry Reeder, Senior Pastor at Briarwood, dies in Shelby Co. crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Harry Reeder, the Senior Pastor at Briarwood Presbyterian Church was killed Thursday morning in a crash, according to the Shelby County Coroner.

The wreck happened on Dunnavant Valley Road around 10 a.m. The coroner said he ran into the back of a dump truck. Reeder was 75.

Reeder is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina. He and his wife Cindy have three children and several grandchildren.

You may recall hearing Reeder’s voice with his daily radio/podcast program called “Today in Perspective” as well as his devotional called “Fresh Bread.”

Reeder has been the Senior Pastor at Briarwood Presbyterian Church since September 1999.

Briarwood Presbyterian Church released the following statement on its Facebook page:

Dear Congregation, It is with a deeply heavy heart that I communicate to you that our Lord has called Pastor Reeder home through a car accident. Please pray for Cindy, Jennifer, Ike, Abby and their entire family as well as our staff and church family as we all grieve this tremendous loss together. But we do not grieve without hope because we know our pastor is with His Savior and has been received by grace with - “Well done My good and faithful servant.” In Christ our Lord! Bruce Stallings

