Newk’s: Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Ingredients:

2 ½ pounds of white meat chicken (approx. 7 cups) (can be rotisserie, roasted, poached or baked) – pulled

3 cups of mayonnaise

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh chopped tarragon

1 cup dried cranberries

1 ¼ cup sliced almonds

1 ½ cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped green onions

Directions:

Wash/Stem/Drain/Chop tarragon – add to large mixing bowl

Add mayo, salt, pepper, cranberries, almonds, celery and green onions – mix well

Add chicken to bowl

Using gloved hands – mix well – refrigerate and serve!

