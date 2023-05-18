Newk’s: Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Ingredients:
2 ½ pounds of white meat chicken (approx. 7 cups) (can be rotisserie, roasted, poached or baked) – pulled
3 cups of mayonnaise
½ tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh chopped tarragon
1 cup dried cranberries
1 ¼ cup sliced almonds
1 ½ cup chopped celery
½ cup chopped green onions
Directions:
Wash/Stem/Drain/Chop tarragon – add to large mixing bowl
Add mayo, salt, pepper, cranberries, almonds, celery and green onions – mix well
Add chicken to bowl
Using gloved hands – mix well – refrigerate and serve!
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.