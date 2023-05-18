LawCall
‘My livelihood was taken away from me:’ Food truck stolen in Midfield

By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A second food truck was stolen from the Birmingham area in recent weeks and the owner is asking for help in the search.

Lynitra Hines says her small business really started up in 2020, but the truck has been “part of the family” since 2014.

“I mean you wake up everyday to know you got somewhere to come to work, make your money,” said Hines. “That took care of my household, my kids -- everything that I needed to do for my life so it’s hard.”

Her passion, her job, and her memories are all tied to her food truck Smokey on Wheels, LLC that she owns with her daughter. But Monday, May 8th, she says someone stole it.

“I was called about 5 o’clock that morning telling me that my livelihood was taken away from me,” she said. Hines explained she went right to police to file a report and to Facebook to post about the theft, in case anyone has information.

Surveillance video from the gas station parking lot where it was parked shows a gray truck driving away with it. Hines says nothing like this has happened to her before.

“It’s very devastating to lose something that you have really worked so hard for,” she said. “It’s just like a lot of memories just gone.”

She’s hoping someone might recognize the truck so police can find Smokey on Wheels and whoever stole it. Hines says even if she doesn’t get the food truck back, she hopes the perpetrator will be prosecuted.

For the time being, she plans on selling her home cooking in a small shed on 31st Street Southwest until she can find her truck or rebuild her savings to buy another one.

Hines set up a GoFundMe if anyone would like to help her restart the business from scratch. Her goal is $5000.

WBRC Fox 6 reached out to Midfield Police for the latest on the case but we are still waiting for a response as of Wednesday night.

