Man, 72, missing for more than a week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help finding a man who has not been seen in 8 days.

Earnest White is 72. He walks with a cane and has suffered a stroke in the past. White has been known to walk around the Lakeshore WalMart area.

He was last seen May 10 in the 1500 block of First Avenue West. White was wearing a blue jacket and black pants.

He is 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. White has brown eyes and gray hair.

Please call 911 if you have any information.

