LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homewood family calls for more street lights after racist attack

By Brittany Dionne
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jordan Elliott and her mom Felita Wilson complained their street is nearly pitch black at night and after Elliott says someone yelled a racist expression at her as she was returning home, they wanted the city of Homewood to step up and help them feel safe again.

The incident happened on Beckham Drive and Barry Ave.

The family’s doorbell camera captured the man yelling and speeding off  but they said because it’s so dark on their street, they couldn’t get a good look at the dented pickup truck the suspects were driving.

The family decided to step up security at their home by installing more cameras and lighting but Wilson said she wanted the city to help as well.

“It’s so dark. Once you hit this street over and back there, it’s pitch black. I don’t even walk my dogs in the front, I do it in the back because I’m scared to be out here. Maybe we can talk to the city about maybe they can put out another light or something,” WIlson said.

WBRC reached out to several Homewood city council members, only one responded. Councilor Andy Gwaltney said the city has a portal on its website where residents can submit requests. They also have a specific option for street lights.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Skinner has been found.
UPDATE: Woman who never boarded flight at B’ham airport found safe
1 dead, multiple people injured in Talladega Co. accident involving ambulance
700 Block of Springville Road
Birmingham PD investigating homicide after carjacking in Huffman
Sheriff’s Office: Man in critical condition after road rage shooting in NE Jefferson County
Sheriff’s Office: Man in critical condition after road rage shooting in NE Jefferson County
Pictures from court records on investigation into Joshua Matthew Black
Leeds man sentenced on charges related to Jan. 6 US Capitol breach

Latest News

Earnest White is know to walk around the Lakeshore Walmart area.
Man, 72, missing for more than a week
Source: WBRC video
UAB honors trauma survivors and the heroes who helped them heal
Source: WBRC video
UAB honors trauma survivors
Avoiding road rage
What to do if you encounter a driver experiencing road rage