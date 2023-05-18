Homewood family calls for more street lights after racist attack

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jordan Elliott and her mom Felita Wilson complained their street is nearly pitch black at night and after Elliott says someone yelled a racist expression at her as she was returning home, they wanted the city of Homewood to step up and help them feel safe again.

The incident happened on Beckham Drive and Barry Ave.

The family’s doorbell camera captured the man yelling and speeding off but they said because it’s so dark on their street, they couldn’t get a good look at the dented pickup truck the suspects were driving.

The family decided to step up security at their home by installing more cameras and lighting but Wilson said she wanted the city to help as well.

“It’s so dark. Once you hit this street over and back there, it’s pitch black. I don’t even walk my dogs in the front, I do it in the back because I’m scared to be out here. Maybe we can talk to the city about maybe they can put out another light or something,” WIlson said.

WBRC reached out to several Homewood city council members, only one responded. Councilor Andy Gwaltney said the city has a portal on its website where residents can submit requests. They also have a specific option for street lights.

