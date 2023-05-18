LawCall
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Montgomery boy

Joshua Barton was last seen at approximately 12:30 Thursday morning in the area of Gilmer...
Joshua Barton was last seen at approximately 12:30 Thursday morning in the area of Gilmer Avenue in Montgomery.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing 8-year-old Montgomery boy. The alert was issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on behalf of the Montgomery Police Department.

Joshua Barton was last seen at approximately 12:30 Thursday morning in the area of Gilmer Avenue in Montgomery.

Barton is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, and white, blue, and black Nike shoes. He also has twist braids in his hair.

Anyone with information on this missing child’s location is asked to please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2532 or call 911.

