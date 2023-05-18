LawCall
Blue Bell, Dr Pepper team up to create Dr Pepper Float ice cream

Dr Pepper Float features a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored...
Dr Pepper Float features a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. Two iconic brands, one delicious ice cream flavor!(Blue Bell®)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Blue Bell and Dr Pepper are teaming up to create one delicious ice cream, Dr Pepper Float.

The new flavor is available in 23 states, including Texas, of course.

Dr Pepper Float is creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet, a press release said.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl.”

The new ice cream is sold in pint and half-gallon sized through 2024.

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” shared John Alvarado, Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

