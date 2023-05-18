Birmingham Police investigating homicide on Tempest Drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon homicide in the 2600 Block of Tempest Drive.

A WBRC crew and Birmingham’s Public Information Division are en route.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

