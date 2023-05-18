LawCall
Birmingham PD investigating homicide in Huffman neighborhood

700 Block of Springville Road
700 Block of Springville Road(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the Huffman neighborhood of the city after they say a man was carjacked outside an apartment on Springville Road.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night, Birmingham East Precinct officers responded to a call of an individual shot in the 700 block of Springville Road.

Officials arrived on scene and found an adult male unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Moments later, officials found a second individual in a grassy area also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded and took the first individual to UAB hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second individual was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials believe that the first victim was coming home from work when he was approached by multiple suspects and was carjacked. The victim was able to return gunfire.

The second individual who was shot and died from his injuries is believed to be a suspect in the carjacking.

At 8:25 p.m., police say the Real Time Crime Center located the victim’s vehicle in the 10 9th Avenue West area.

Officers approached the vehicle and saw an individual leave the car.

Officers had a perimeter setup and K-9′s were on scene in an attempt to search for the suspect.

As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, there is at least one or two more suspects on the loose.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

