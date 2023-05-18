LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham mayor talks proposed police budget

By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, the City of Birmingham released their half billion dollar proposed budget for the 2024 Fiscal Year. About 20% is going to help support the police department at a little over $115 million.

Much of the money is allocated for salaries and overtime. The mayor is proposing a 5% cost of living adjustment for police and fire. Besides employee pay, about $2.5 million is dedicated to supplies like ammunition, clothing, and medical supplies.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says the budget isn’t much different from Fiscal Year 2023′s budget, with the exception of overtime created for The World Games.

“That levels important to fund all the positions for more patrol officers as well as detectives to investigate crimes,” he explains. “In addition to that, more money is put in for cameras. There’s been a request from citizens and residents for more cameras throughout our city so we’re doing that.”

The mayor also said they’re investing more in the Real Time Crime Center so more eyes and ears can be paying attention to the crime happening around the city and hopefully help solve more cases.

You can view the entire budget here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Skinner was last seen Monday afternoon at the Birmingham Airport.
Missing woman dropped off for flight in Birmingham; never boarded plane
1 dead, multiple people injured in Talladega Co. accident involving ambulance
Sheriff’s Office: Man in critical condition after road rage shooting in NE Jefferson County
Sheriff’s Office: Man in critical condition after road rage shooting in NE Jefferson County
Man says he lost thousands after buying stolen food truck
Man who turned in stolen West Homewood food trailer says he’s a victim too
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Update on McWright's Ferry Road work in Tuscaloosa
Construction begins on McWright’s-Ferry Road expansion
Source: WBRC video
Food insecurity doesn’t end for students when the school year is over
700 Block of Springville Road
Birmingham PD investigating homicide in Huffman neighborhood
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on police budget
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on police budget