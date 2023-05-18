Birmingham mayor talks proposed police budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, the City of Birmingham released their half billion dollar proposed budget for the 2024 Fiscal Year. About 20% is going to help support the police department at a little over $115 million.

Much of the money is allocated for salaries and overtime. The mayor is proposing a 5% cost of living adjustment for police and fire. Besides employee pay, about $2.5 million is dedicated to supplies like ammunition, clothing, and medical supplies.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says the budget isn’t much different from Fiscal Year 2023′s budget, with the exception of overtime created for The World Games.

“That levels important to fund all the positions for more patrol officers as well as detectives to investigate crimes,” he explains. “In addition to that, more money is put in for cameras. There’s been a request from citizens and residents for more cameras throughout our city so we’re doing that.”

The mayor also said they’re investing more in the Real Time Crime Center so more eyes and ears can be paying attention to the crime happening around the city and hopefully help solve more cases.

You can view the entire budget here.

