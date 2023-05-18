LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bill banning land sale to ‘countries of concern’ passes Alabama Senate

A bill aimed at preventing some foreign ownership of Alabama land has passed the state Senate...
A bill aimed at preventing some foreign ownership of Alabama land has passed the state Senate by a vote of 26-7, moving it closer to being signed into law.(WTOK)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill aimed at preventing some foreign ownership of Alabama land has passed the state Senate by a vote of 26-7, moving it closer to being signed into law.

“The Alabama Senate supports this piece of legislation and the unwavering efforts of Senator David Sessions in conjunction with Representative Scott Stadthagen to protect Alabama and our citizens from the influence and control of foreign entities that have no business intruding and purchasing Alabama property,” Senate Pro Tempore Greg Reed said.

Alabama House Bill 379, called the “Alabama Property Protection Act” initially prohibited non-resident citizens of China, the Chinese government, or Chinese entities from buying property in Alabama. But it prompted pushback from Alabama residents who are Chinese citizens who called the bill discriminatory.

The legislation passed the House by a wide margin, 73-23, before being sent to the Senate where it was later amended to focus on government entities, not individuals, and to expand the ban beyond China to other “countries of concern,” like Iran, North Korea and Russia.

“We started with a broad bill and worked diligently to find a solution that was agree upon by all parties,” Sessions said, calling Alabama’s land “priceless to the American people, our economy, and our very way of life.”

The legislation would ban the sale of land, specifically near military basis or critical infrastructure to include “agricultural and forest property, chemical manufacturing, refineries, electric energy producing facilities, water treatment/wastewater treatment plants, liquid natural gas terminals, telecommunications central switching offices, gas processing plants, seaport facilities, aerospace or spaceport infrastructure, airports, military installations, and real property defined as land, building, fixtures and other improvements to land.”

Because the Senate’s version is different, the legislation will have to go back to the House for concurrence before it can be sent to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office for final approval.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Skinner has been found.
UPDATE: Woman who never boarded flight at B’ham airport found safe
1 dead, multiple people injured in Talladega Co. accident involving ambulance
700 Block of Springville Road
Birmingham PD investigating homicide after carjacking in Huffman
Pictures from court records on investigation into Joshua Matthew Black
Leeds man sentenced on charges related to Jan. 6 US Capitol breach
Markel Rainey (left)and Mykel Rainey (right) are Randolph-Clay High School's valedictorian and...
Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian

Latest News

Possible change to ignition interlock law in Alabama
Life saving DUI technology could soon no longer be mandatory in Alabama
Pictures from court records on investigation into Joshua Matthew Black
Leeds man sentenced on charges related to Jan. 6 US Capitol breach
Sen. Ed Markey stands with activists who want to expand the Supreme Court
Bill to expand U.S. Supreme Court reintroduced in Congress
Sen. Ed Markey stands with activists who want to expand the Supreme Court
Bill to expand U.S. Supreme Court reintroduced in Congress
Bill would ban Chinese born citizens from buying property in Alabama
House Bill 379 making waves as discriminatory toward the Chinese community