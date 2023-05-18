Anniston High School gets brand new Honda truck to help state’s automotive industry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Career tech students at Anniston High School are the latest recipients of the Honda Ridgeline pickup truck as part of the school’s Modern Manufacturing Project (MMP).

It’s a partnership with automobile manufacturers, East Alabama Works, and schools in St. Clair, Calhoun, and Talladega counties to employ students for the fast-growing industry.

Alabama’s automotive manufacturing region has over 45,000 jobs, which is steadily increasing, so there is a growing need for more workers.

“They need the workers, and we have the students,” says Abby Howle, Project Manager for MMP. “Anniston High School has an MMP program, and they were donated a new Honda Ridgeline to be used in their classroom to teach students about the assembly process as well as how all the different parts of the vehicle are manufactured. They get to use it as a training tool.”

This donation from Honda is one of many — they’ve donated one to Talladega High School, and later this year, they plan to do the same at Oxford High School. Their goal is to employ these students after graduation.

“It was developed by local businesses and industry in the state of Alabama to help try to fill the workforce pipeline that a lot of our automotive OEMS are facing right now,” says Howle. “They can come in at 18 years old and work directly in a lot of our manufacturing industries and become directly eligible For 401 K, for health insurance and as well as those merits and step raises”.

The program began last fall, with the first set of students graduating this month, and some already have offers.

“We are starting to see our students get hired by our manufacturing industries. We’re also starting to see students have to choose between multiple competitive Job offers, which is fabulous. Our industries are super supportive, and they want our students,” says Howle.

They will host a signing day for students Monday, May 15, honoring all of the MMP students who have accepted full-time positions and entering the workforce after graduation.

Howle says if your student is interested in learning more about the program, they can contact their guidance counselor to apply.

