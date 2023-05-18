$300 million worth of construction projects on Univ. of Alabama campus this summer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama leaders are taking advantage of a largely quiet campus these days to tackle some much needed construction work.

In all, there are some 100 projects going on.

If you add it up, we’re talking in the neighborhood of $300 million. Projects include everything from maintenance work to building new buildings.

Drive through campus and you’ll see a part of University Boulevard blocked off for some underground work. A few blocks away, construction continues on the new Peter Bryce Main welcome center, a new sidewalk across from Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the expansion of the the Human Environmental Science Department.

“Yeah, we want to do everything we can to minimize the campus community, impact our traffic and noise, roads shutdown. You can imagine trying to shut down University Boulevard during the academic semester, and you can see all the activity. It’s also a safety issue,” said Tim Leopard, UA Director of Campus Development.

Tim Leopard says the funding for all these projects from a wide range of sources such as state and university funds.

