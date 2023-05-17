LawCall
Vecchia Pizzeria: Bruschetta and Herb Crostini

Good Day Cooking
By Vecchia Pizzeria
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bruschetta and Herb Crostini

Bruschetta

Ingredients

  • 6 Roma tomatoes, 1 1/2 lbs, diced
  • 1/3 cup basil leaves, chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, divided
  • 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • balsamic glaze (optional)

Directions

  1. Core and dice tomatoes (or use a food chopper).
  2. Drain any excess juice and transfer tomatoes to a medium bowl.
  3. Stack basil leaves and roll them into a tube.
  4. Using a sharp knife, thinly slice the basil into ribbons and transfer to the bowl with tomatoes.
  5. Finely mince 5 garlic cloves. Mix 1 tsp of minced garlic into 3 Tbsp olive oil and set aside.
  6. Add remaining minced garlic to the mixing bowl with tomatoes. Season tomatoes with 2 Tbsp olive oil, 1 Tbsp balsamic, 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp black pepper.
  7. Stir gently to combine and set aside to marinate for 15-30 minutes.
  8. Serve with bruschetta toasts and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil or balsamic glaze.

Herb Crostini

Ingredients

  • 1 ciabatta bread loaf
  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup shredded parmesan cheese

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400˚F with a rack in the center of the oven.
  2. Place toasts on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
  3. Cut toasts into 1/2” thick slices.
  4. Arrange toasts on the prepared baking sheet and brush the garlic infused olive oil on both sides of toasts.
  5. Sprinkle tops with parmesan cheese and bake at 400˚F for 5 minutes then broil on high heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

