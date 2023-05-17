LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

UAB researchers working on new app to help keep pedestrians safe

By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - So far, 16 people have been hit by cars and killed in Jefferson County in 2023. More than 7,000 pedestrians were killed in the United States because of crashes involving motor vehicles in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UAB researchers are now working on launching a cell phone app to help keep you safe when you’re walking near a street or crossing the road.

Pedestrian deaths are increasing across the state, and researchers at UAB began a month-long case study with nearly 400 students, where they tested a new technology to alert you while walking near an intersection.

The new app is called “StreetBit,” and it utilizes Bluetooth beacon technology to alert your phone if you are using it while getting close to an intersection. They placed tiny rock sized beacons in intersections around the UAB campus and had students listen to music, talk on the phone, or watch a video while they walked around. The app sends audio, vibration, and visual warnings when you approach a street corner where Bluetooth beacons are installed.

Creators also researched the expected costs per injury from distracted walking and said the app can help save the state millions.

“When someone gets into an accident, it’s not just injury,” StreetBit Co-Creator Dr. Ragib Hasan said. “It’s also loss of income, loss of activity, medical costs, and so on, all of it adds up. In our study, we found that it’ll save us about $18 million to $29 million per year just in the state of Alabama.”

UAB also did a study with the app in the business and entertainment districts in Birmingham and saw success, but you can’t download the app right now. Hasan said once they are able to add in more beacons and features, they will make it available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fatal fire happened Monday morning on Cedar Crest Drive.
7-year-old boy dies in early morning house fire, siblings hospitalized
Casey Skinner was last seen Monday afternoon at the Birmingham Airport.
Missing woman dropped off for flight in Birmingham; never boarded plane
Man says he lost thousands after buying stolen food truck
Man who turned in stolen West Homewood food trailer says he’s a victim too
Montevallo High School. Source: Melanie Posey/WBRC
Montevallo PD: 39 people charged in connection to vandalism at Montevallo High School
Jeremy Higgins
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Cullman Co. Monday

Latest News

Schools facing teacher shortages for 23-24 school year
Alabama school districts working to fill teaching positions for next school year
Improvements coming to Mays Bend Road
Pell City spending thousands on ‘life-saving’ improvements to Mays Bend Road
Schools facing teacher shortages for 23-24 school year
Schools facing teacher shortages for 23-24 school year
Family concerned after racial expression yelled in neighborhood
Family concerned after racial expression yelled in neighborhood